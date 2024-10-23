Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring VF Through Analyst Insights

VF (NYSE:VFC) underwent analysis by 18 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 15 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 10 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.28, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.13% increase from the previous average price target of $14.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of VF among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $19.00 $19.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $15.00 $16.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $20.00 - Ashley Helgans Jefferies Announces Hold $20.00 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $12.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $17.00 $13.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $14.00 $13.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.00 $13.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $14.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $19.00 $15.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $16.00 $9.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $15.00 $15.00

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Understanding the Numbers: VF's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, VF faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.58% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: VF's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -17.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.13. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

