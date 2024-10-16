Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Veralto Through Analyst Insights

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Veralto and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $113.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $119.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.47% from the previous average price target of $105.25.

A clear picture of Veralto's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $119.00 $117.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $119.00 $117.00 Damian Karas UBS Announces Neutral $118.00 - Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $100.00 $95.00 Andrew Krill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $109.00 $100.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $116.00 $104.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $108.00 $101.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $117.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $112.00 $98.00

Delving into Veralto's Background

Veralto Corp is company which is a provider of essential technology solutions that safeguard many of the world's most vital resources. The company operates in two segments such as Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation. Through WQ segment it improves the quality and reliability of water through leading brands including Hach, Trojan Technologies and ChemTreat. Through PQI segment it promotes consumer trust in products and help enable product innovation through brands including Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite and Pantone.

A Deep Dive into Veralto's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Veralto's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.79% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veralto's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.9%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veralto's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Veralto's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

