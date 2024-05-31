Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $81.36, with a high estimate of $127.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.98%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dae Gon Ha Stifel Raises Buy $127.00 $124.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $72.00 $68.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $109.00 $111.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $47.00 $48.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $61.00 $59.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $77.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $48.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $48.00 - Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi, and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.3% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -156.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -82.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RARE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RARE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.