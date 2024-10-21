Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Texas Capital Bancshares Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 3 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares, revealing an average target of $76.85, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.91% from the previous average price target of $68.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Texas Capital Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $86.00 $80.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $85.00 $77.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $80.00 $72.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Underweight $60.00 $49.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $83.00 $73.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $72.00 $73.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $77.00 $70.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $80.00 $70.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $78.00 - Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $74.00 $65.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $73.00 $70.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $74.00 $74.00 Brandon Berman B of A Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $51.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Capital Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Capital Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Texas Capital Bancshares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Texas Capital Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Capital Bancshares analyst ratings.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a secured lender, with the majority of the loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business. The company's national lines of business provide specialized lending products to businesses throughout the United States. The bank operates in Texas' main metropolitan areas, like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Breaking Down Texas Capital Bancshares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Texas Capital Bancshares's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -55.07% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -52.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.56.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

