Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring TeraWulf Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $7.33, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has increased by 13.47% from the previous average price target of $6.46.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of TeraWulf by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $10.00 $10.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $5.00 $4.20 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Maintains Buy $6.50 $6.50 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $10.00 $9.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Announces Buy $6.50 - Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $9.00 $7.00 Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $7.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TeraWulf's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

TeraWulf's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: TeraWulf's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 130.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -31.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TeraWulf's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

