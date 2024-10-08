Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Teladoc Health Through Analyst Insights

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 5 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Experiencing a 34.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $16.00.

A clear picture of Teladoc Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $9.00 $8.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Hold $10.00 $8.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $16.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $10.00 $10.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $10.00 $25.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $10.00 $15.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $15.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $9.00 $15.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $9.00 $18.00 Steve Valiquette Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $20.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $9.00 $16.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $8.00 $12.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $17.00 $25.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teladoc Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Teladoc Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Teladoc Health: A Closer Look

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.

Teladoc Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Teladoc Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -130.39%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -44.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -21.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

