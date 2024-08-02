Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Teladoc Health Through Analyst Insights

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.95, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has decreased by 31.12% from the previous average price target of $17.35.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Teladoc Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $15.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $9.00 $15.00 Steve Valiquette Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $20.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $9.00 $16.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $8.00 $12.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $17.00 $25.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $21.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $10.00 $14.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.50 $16.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teladoc Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Teladoc Health's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Teladoc Health's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teladoc Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Teladoc Health: A Closer Look

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.

Understanding the Numbers: Teladoc Health's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Teladoc Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.68% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -12.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Teladoc Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TDOC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 UBS Maintains Neutral Mar 2022 Argus Research Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TDOC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.