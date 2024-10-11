Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Sutro Biopharma Through Analyst Insights

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.6, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 4.23% from the previous average price target of $14.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Sutro Biopharma's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sutro Biopharma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sutro Biopharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sutro Biopharma's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sutro Biopharma's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sutro Biopharma: A Closer Look

Sutro Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It is mainly engaged in the development of biopharmaceutical products. The company manufactures next-generation protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. Products offered by the company include STRO-001 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and STRO-002 for the treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Understanding the Numbers: Sutro Biopharma's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Sutro Biopharma displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 146.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sutro Biopharma's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -186.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -38.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sutro Biopharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -10.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sutro Biopharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

