Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Stryker Through Analyst Insights

Ratings for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Stryker, presenting an average target of $381.5, a high estimate of $406.00, and a low estimate of $351.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.27% from the previous average price target of $359.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Stryker is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $372.00 - Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $392.00 - Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $376.00 $372.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $381.00 $364.00 Jason Wittes Roth MKM Raises Buy $405.00 $348.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Neutral $351.00 $339.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $380.00 $375.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $375.00 $350.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $369.00 $366.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $378.00 $367.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $386.00 $360.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $400.00 $365.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $370.00 $340.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $406.00 $362.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stryker. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Stryker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Stryker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Stryker's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stryker analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Stryker

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and spinal devices. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Just over one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

Financial Milestones: Stryker's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Stryker's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stryker's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stryker's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stryker's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Stryker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SYK

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 BTIG Maintains Buy Jan 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SYK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.