Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Stitch Fix Through Analyst Insights

Ratings for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $3.58, with a high estimate of $4.00 and a low estimate of $2.80. This current average represents a 12.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $4.08.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Stitch Fix. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Parkhill UBS Lowers Neutral $2.80 $3.80 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $3.50 $4.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $4.00 $4.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stitch Fix. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Stitch Fix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Stitch Fix's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Stitch Fix's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Stitch Fix Better

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style services for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides a shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandise with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to the client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types, and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's, and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags and sells merchandise across various ranges of price points.

Stitch Fix's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Stitch Fix's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.39% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Stitch Fix's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.42%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stitch Fix's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stitch Fix's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stitch Fix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

