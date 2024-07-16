Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Starwood Prop Trust Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 3 analysts have shared their insights on Starwood Prop Trust (NYSE:STWD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.17, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A 0.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $21.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Starwood Prop Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.50 $20.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $20.50 Stephen Laws Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $23.00 $23.50

Delving into Starwood Prop Trust's Background

Starwood Property Trust Inc is an American real estate investment trust principally engaged in originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and Europe. The company organizes its activities into Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, Infrastructure Lending Segment, Property Segment and Investing and Servicing Segment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Real estate commercial and residential lending segment, which is engaged in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial first mortgages, and non-agency residential mortgages.

Financial Milestones: Starwood Prop Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Starwood Prop Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 88.48% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 50.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Starwood Prop Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Starwood Prop Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.22% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.44.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

