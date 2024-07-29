Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring SLR Inv Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on SLR Inv (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.49% from the previous average price target of $14.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of SLR Inv by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Melissa Wedel JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $15.00 $15.50 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $13.00 $12.50 Ryan Lynch Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $16.00 $15.50 Bryce Rowe B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLR Inv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SLR Inv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SLR Inv's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SLR Inv's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SLR Inv analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into SLR Inv's Background

SLR Investment Corp is a closed-end externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company. It provides U.S. middle market businesses and intermediaries with bespoke debt financing solutions to fund working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It invests majorly in leveraged middle-market companies in the form of senior secured loans, financing leases and to a lesser extent, unsecured loans and equity securities.

SLR Inv's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: SLR Inv displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 209.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 92.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLR Inv's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SLR Inv's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.17. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SLRC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SLRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.