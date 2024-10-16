Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Sitio Royalties Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sitio Royalties, revealing an average target of $29.17, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has decreased by 2.77% from the previous average price target of $30.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sitio Royalties by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $32.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $31.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sitio Royalties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sitio Royalties's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sitio Royalties's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sitio Royalties: A Closer Look

Sitio Royalties Corp is a pure-play mineral and royalty company. The group focuses on investing in mineral and royalty interests in the Permian and other productive U.S. oil basins.

Financial Insights: Sitio Royalties

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sitio Royalties's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.51% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Sitio Royalties's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sitio Royalties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sitio Royalties's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

