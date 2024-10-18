Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Sherwin-Williams Through Analyst Insights

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $394.31, with a high estimate of $450.00 and a low estimate of $325.00. Marking an increase of 8.44%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $363.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Sherwin-Williams by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $450.00 $375.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $350.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $425.00 $400.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $400.00 $386.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $418.00 $418.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $412.00 $375.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $380.00 $365.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $415.00 $392.00 Kenneth Zener Keybanc Raises Overweight $410.00 $400.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $418.00 $370.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $355.00 $315.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Neutral $325.00 $310.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $375.00 $338.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $320.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $386.00 $360.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $390.00 $344.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sherwin-Williams. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sherwin-Williams compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sherwin-Williams's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sherwin-Williams's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sherwin-Williams analyst ratings.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Sherwin-Williams's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Sherwin-Williams's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sherwin-Williams's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sherwin-Williams's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 24.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sherwin-Williams's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sherwin-Williams's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.28, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SHW

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Hold Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SHW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.