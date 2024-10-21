Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring SharkNinja Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $114.29, with a high estimate of $128.00 and a low estimate of $97.00. Observing a 22.01% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $93.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of SharkNinja among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $123.00 $102.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $120.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $128.00 $97.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $102.00 $83.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $97.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SharkNinja. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SharkNinja compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SharkNinja's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SharkNinja's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SharkNinja analyst ratings.

Delving into SharkNinja's Background

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

Key Indicators: SharkNinja's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: SharkNinja's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SharkNinja's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SharkNinja's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SharkNinja's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SharkNinja's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SN

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2018 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Apr 2018 KLR Group Downgrades Buy Hold Feb 2018 Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.