Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Schlumberger Through Analyst Insights

Ratings for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $65.75, with a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.42%.

The standing of Schlumberger among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $60.00 $65.00 Amy Wong UBS Lowers Buy $63.00 $67.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $67.00 $70.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $74.00 $73.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $64.00 $62.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $69.00 $69.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $62.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $66.00 $71.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $70.00 $77.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Schlumberger showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.84% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Schlumberger's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Schlumberger's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Schlumberger's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

