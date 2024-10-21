Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Sarepta Therapeutics Through Analyst Insights

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $177.25, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average represents a 4.15% decrease from the previous average price target of $184.92.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sarepta Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $182.00 $182.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Announces Buy $165.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $150.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $182.00 $181.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $152.00 $152.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $181.00 $182.00 David Hoang Citigroup Lowers Neutral $160.00 $176.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $152.00 $167.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $179.00 $185.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $203.00 $226.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Announces Outperform $182.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Sarepta Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

A Deep Dive into Sarepta Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

