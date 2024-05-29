Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Riot Platforms Through Analyst Insights

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Riot Platforms, presenting an average target of $17.7, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 4.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $17.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Riot Platforms by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 - John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $17.00 - Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $15.50 $15.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 - Martin Toner ATB Capital Announces Outperform $20.00 - Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 - Reginald Smith JP Morgan Announces Overweight $15.00 - John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 - Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 - Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Riot Platforms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Riot Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Riot Platforms's Background

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Key Indicators: Riot Platforms's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Riot Platforms displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 267.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 9.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Riot Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

