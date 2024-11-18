Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Range Resources Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 5 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 2 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Range Resources, presenting an average target of $34.92, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Highlighting a 5.62% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $37.00.

A clear picture of Range Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $30.00 $31.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $39.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Sell $27.00 $30.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $31.00 $33.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $45.00 $47.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $31.00 $37.00 Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $35.00 $40.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $31.00 $36.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Range Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Range Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Range Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Range Resources analyst ratings.

About Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2023, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.14 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.

Range Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Range Resources's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.89%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Range Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

