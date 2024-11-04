Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Pediatrix Medical Group Through Analyst Insights

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pediatrix Medical Group, presenting an average target of $13.36, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 33.6% increase from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Pediatrix Medical Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $15.00 $9.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $16.00 $13.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 Jack Slevin Jefferies Raises Buy $14.00 $8.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $10.00 $8.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Neutral $10.50 $9.00

All You Need to Know About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment and generates majority of the revenue through neonatology and other pediatric subspecialties.

Pediatrix Medical Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pediatrix Medical Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pediatrix Medical Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.99.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

