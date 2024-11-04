Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring PBF Energy Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 10 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $36.07, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 21.59% decrease from the previous average price target of $46.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of PBF Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $33.00 $36.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Hold $27.00 $32.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Underperform $25.00 - Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $31.00 $45.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $39.00 $51.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $36.00 $42.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $35.00 $42.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $53.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $25.00 $47.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $48.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $42.00 $48.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $51.00 $52.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $44.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PBF Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Key Indicators: PBF Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, PBF Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -21.91% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PBF Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

