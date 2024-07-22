Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring PAR Technology Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $56.83, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $51.20, the current average has increased by 11.0%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PAR Technology. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $51.00 $45.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $60.00 $46.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $61.00 $59.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $57.00 $53.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $59.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PAR Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PAR Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PAR Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PAR Technology's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

PAR Technology Corp together with its subsidiaries provides management technology solutions including software, hardware, and related services, integral to the point-of-sale infrastructure and task management, information gathering, assimilation, and communication services. It has two segments. The restaurant/ Retail segment provides point-of-sale and management technology solutions such as hardware, software, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. The government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions and mission systems support. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the Restaurant/ Retail segment.

Breaking Down PAR Technology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PAR Technology's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.04% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PAR Technology's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PAR Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PAR Technology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PAR Technology's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

