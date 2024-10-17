Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Palantir Technologies Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 1 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Palantir Technologies, revealing an average target of $30.23, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has increased by 18.55% from the previous average price target of $25.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Palantir Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $30.00 $24.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $38.00 Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $30.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $35.00 - Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $9.00 $9.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $28.00 $24.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Sell $21.00 $20.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Hold $28.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Palantir Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Palantir Technologies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palantir Technologies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Understanding the Numbers: Palantir Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Overweight Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for PLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.