Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Pagaya Techs Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pagaya Techs, presenting an average target of $24.86, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average represents a 4.38% decrease from the previous average price target of $26.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pagaya Techs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $21.00 - David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Announces Outperform $23.00 - David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. It was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit. The company generates majority of its revenue from United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pagaya Techs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pagaya Techs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -30.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pagaya Techs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pagaya Techs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Pagaya Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.29, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

