Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Oscar Health Through Analyst Insights

Ratings for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.17, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 11.66%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.75.

A clear picture of Oscar Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Ron B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $25.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $28.00 - Adam Ron B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $24.00 $20.00 Nathan Rich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $16.00 John Ransom Raymond James Announces Outperform $20.00 -

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Oscar Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 45.8% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oscar Health's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oscar Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oscar Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Oscar Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

