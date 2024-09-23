Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring OneStream Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 22 analysts have shared their insights on OneStream (NASDAQ:OS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for OneStream, presenting an average target of $33.95, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.98% from the previous average price target of $33.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of OneStream by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Jester BMO Capital Announces Outperform $38.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $35.00 $32.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $35.00 $33.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $29.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $32.00 - Brian Peterson Raymond James Announces Outperform $32.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Announces Buy $35.00 - Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $32.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Announces Buy $35.00 - John Difucci Guggenheim Announces Buy $34.00 - Derrick Wood TD Cowen Announces Buy $34.00 - Scott Berg Needham Announces Buy $33.00 - Nick Altmann Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $34.00 - Steven Enders Citigroup Announces Neutral $34.00 - Mark Murphy JP Morgan Announces Overweight $30.00 - Matt VanVliet BTIG Announces Buy $37.00 - Rob Oliver Baird Announces Outperform $32.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to OneStream. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OneStream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of OneStream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering OneStream: A Closer Look

OneStream Inc is an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and broader operational data and processes within a single platform. The Digital Finance Cloud of the company provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business and day-to-day execution.

A Deep Dive into OneStream's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OneStream displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: OneStream's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneStream's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneStream's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, OneStream adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

