Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Northern Trust Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $88.33, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. A decline of 1.49% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Northern Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $94.00 $84.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $84.00 $85.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $93.00 $97.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $90.00 $86.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $84.00 $94.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $85.00 $92.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $15.4 trillion and assets under management of $1.4 trillion.

A Deep Dive into Northern Trust's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Northern Trust's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 54.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Northern Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.16.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

