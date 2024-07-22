Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Northern Oil & Gas Through Analyst Insights

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.43, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Experiencing a 2.12% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $50.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Northern Oil & Gas is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $57.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $49.00 $48.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $46.00 $46.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $48.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $43.00 $42.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $56.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Northern Oil & Gas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Northern Oil & Gas's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Oil & Gas analyst ratings.

Delving into Northern Oil & Gas's Background

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. Company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Northern Oil & Gas: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Northern Oil & Gas displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Northern Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NOG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Dec 2021 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.