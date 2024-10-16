Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring NNN REIT Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $48.4, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.37% from the previous average price target of $45.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NNN REIT by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $49.00 $48.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $48.00 $47.00 Craig Kucera B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $49.00 $42.50 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NNN REIT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NNN REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NNN REIT's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of NNN REIT's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into NNN REIT's Background

NNN REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centers, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the majority proportion of total revenue, followed by automotive services, entertainment venues, and others. maximum of the company's properties are located in the South and Southeast of the United States.

Breaking Down NNN REIT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: NNN REIT's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NNN REIT's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 49.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NNN REIT's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NNN REIT's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NNN REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

