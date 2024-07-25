Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring NICE Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $273.94, with a high estimate of $346.00 and a low estimate of $213.00. A 8.54% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $299.53.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NICE. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tavy Rosner Barclays Lowers Overweight $286.00 $320.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $213.00 $238.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $240.00 $290.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform $305.00 $305.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $346.00 $339.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $265.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $225.00 $285.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $265.00 $285.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $300.00 $343.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Buy $280.00 $300.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Buy $270.00 $300.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $343.00 $343.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NICE's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.29% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NICE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, NICE adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

