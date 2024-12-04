Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring National Bank Holdings Through Analyst Insights

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $51.4, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. Observing a 9.36% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $47.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive National Bank Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $52.00 $47.00 Brett Rabatin Hovde Group Announces Market Perform $55.00 - Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $46.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Buy $53.00 $51.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to National Bank Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of National Bank Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of National Bank Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into National Bank Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About National Bank Holdings

National Bank Holdings Corp is a bank holding company. It provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed-maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and electronic bill payments.

National Bank Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining National Bank Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: National Bank Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Bank Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

