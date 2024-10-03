Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring ModivCare Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ModivCare and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. A decline of 25.58% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ModivCare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $22.00 $19.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $19.00 $35.00 Brooks O'Neil Lake Street Lowers Buy $30.00 $50.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Lowers Hold $14.00 $25.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Announces Outperform $35.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ModivCare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ModivCare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering ModivCare: A Closer Look

ModivCare Inc is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for payors and their members. The company is also a provider of non-emergency medical transportation, or NEMT, personal care, and remote patient monitoring, or RPM, solutions, which serve similar, highly vulnerable patient populations. Its operating segment includes NEMT, Personal Care, and Remote Patient Monitoring. The company generates maximum revenue from the NEMT segment.

Financial Insights: ModivCare

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ModivCare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ModivCare's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -18.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -177.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, ModivCare faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

