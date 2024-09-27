Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Microsoft Through Analyst Insights

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $499.0, along with a high estimate of $550.00 and a low estimate of $465.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.76% from the previous average price target of $490.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Microsoft by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $475.00 $475.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Neutral $475.00 - Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $506.00 $506.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $506.00 $520.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $510.00 $520.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $515.00 $500.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $500.00 $520.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $485.00 $485.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $485.00 $465.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $495.00 $470.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $510.00 $480.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $480.00 $450.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $465.00 $465.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $500.00 $465.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Raises Buy $526.00 $475.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Microsoft's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Microsoft Better

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Breaking Down Microsoft's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Microsoft's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.2% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Microsoft's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 8.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

