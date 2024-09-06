Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Metagenomi Through Analyst Insights

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Metagenomi and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 12.37% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $13.50.

The standing of Metagenomi among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $7.00 $10.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $22.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Metagenomi Inc is a genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox. Genetic diseases are caused by a diverse set of mutations that have been largely inaccessible by genome engineering approaches to date. The genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems (including prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat (CRISPR)-associated transposases (CASTs).

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Metagenomi's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 76.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Metagenomi's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -53.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Metagenomi's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Metagenomi's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Metagenomi's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

