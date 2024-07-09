Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring MaxLinear Through Analyst Insights

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a 4.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $26.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MaxLinear is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $28.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MaxLinear. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MaxLinear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. MaxLinear's product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices. Customers for MaxLinear include original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MaxLinear

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: MaxLinear's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -61.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MaxLinear's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -75.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MaxLinear's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MaxLinear's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

