Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Manhattan Associates Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $304.57, a high estimate of $326.00, and a low estimate of $285.00. Marking an increase of 14.21%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $266.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Manhattan Associates by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinton Gabrielli Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $326.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $315.00 $285.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $305.00 $255.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $304.00 $263.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $275.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Raises Neutral $287.00 $257.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $285.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Manhattan Associates. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Manhattan Associates compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Manhattan Associates's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Manhattan Associates's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Manhattan Associates analyst ratings.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Manhattan Associates: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Manhattan Associates's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Manhattan Associates's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 24.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manhattan Associates's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Manhattan Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MANH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Jul 2021 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy May 2021 Benchmark Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MANH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.