Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Macrogenics Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.5, along with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.14% lower than the prior average price target of $7.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Macrogenics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Macrogenics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Macrogenics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Macrogenics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Macrogenics

Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes MARGENZA, which is for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It's a pipeline of product candidates designed to target either various tumor-associated antigens or immune checkpoint molecules. Its pipeline MGC018 (B7-H3), Lorigerlimab (PD-1 x CTLA-4), Tebotelimab (PD-1 x LAG-3), MGD024 (CD123 x CD3), IMGC936 (ADAM9), Enoblituzumab (anti-B7-H3), Retifanlimab (PD-1), and MGD014 (HIV x CD3).

Financial Insights: Macrogenics

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Macrogenics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 964.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Macrogenics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 50.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macrogenics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 63.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macrogenics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Macrogenics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

