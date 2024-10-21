Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Lumentum Holdings Through Analyst Insights

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 3 2 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $60.67, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.23% increase from the previous average price target of $53.58.

The perception of Lumentum Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $80.00 $70.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $55.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $45.00 $40.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Underperform $50.00 $45.00 George Notter Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $53.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $50.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $40.00 $38.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $50.00 $40.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $69.00 $65.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lumentum Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lumentum Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Lumentum Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Lumentum Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.86%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -81.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumentum Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, Lumentum Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

