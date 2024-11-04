Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Longeveron Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Longeveron and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 20.0%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Longeveron by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Michael Okunewitch Maxim Group Lowers Buy $6.00 $15.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Longeveron. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Longeveron compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Longeveron's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Longeveron's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. Its investigational product is Lomecel-B an stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors and has potential mechanisms of action that can promote tissue repair and healing. The company currently has three pipeline indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Aging-related Frailty.

Longeveron's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Longeveron showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 115.67% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2545.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Longeveron's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -132.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Longeveron's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -81.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Longeveron's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

