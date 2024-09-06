Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Life Time Group Hldgs Through Analyst Insights

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.69, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 20.67%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $21.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Life Time Group Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $20.00 Michael Hirsh Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $28.50 $27.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $22.00 $15.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $15.00 Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $27.00 $23.00 Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $30.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Life Time Group Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Life Time Group Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Life Time Group Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Life Time Group Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Life Time Group Hldgs's Background

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand offering health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community. It is engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

Life Time Group Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Life Time Group Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life Time Group Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life Time Group Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Life Time Group Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

