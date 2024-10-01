Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Las Vegas Sands Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.0, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average represents a 8.83% decrease from the previous average price target of $59.23.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Las Vegas Sands by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $53.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $70.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $58.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $55.00 $61.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $56.00 $58.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $57.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $51.00 $59.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $55.00 $59.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $47.00 $53.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $61.00 $62.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Las Vegas Sands. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Las Vegas Sands's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Las Vegas Sands's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Las Vegas Sands's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Las Vegas Sands's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

