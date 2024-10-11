Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Kinder Morgan Through Analyst Insights

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.09, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has increased by 8.4% from the previous average price target of $21.30.

The standing of Kinder Morgan among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neel Mitra B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $23.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $24.00 $24.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Brian Reynolds UBS Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $23.00 $22.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $20.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $20.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Announces Buy $24.00 - Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $21.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kinder Morgan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kinder Morgan's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 82,000 miles in pipelines and 139 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

A Deep Dive into Kinder Morgan's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kinder Morgan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.03% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.04.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

