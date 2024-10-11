Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Kimberly-Clark Through Analyst Insights

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $145.12, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.24% increase from the previous average price target of $140.57.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kimberly-Clark by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $142.00 $137.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $147.00 $146.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $142.00 $139.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $134.00 $138.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $161.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $135.00 $123.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $136.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimberly-Clark. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kimberly-Clark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kimberly-Clark's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Kimberly-Clark's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Kimberly-Clark Better

With more than half of sales from personal care and another third from consumer tissue products, Kimberly-Clark sits as a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, PullUps, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary offerings for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

A Deep Dive into Kimberly-Clark's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kimberly-Clark's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.05% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kimberly-Clark's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimberly-Clark's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 49.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimberly-Clark's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 7.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

