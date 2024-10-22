Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring JetBlue Airways Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.09, a high estimate of $7.75, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average reflects an increase of 22.54% from the previous average price target of $4.97.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of JetBlue Airways among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $7.75 $6.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $7.00 $6.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $5.00 $4.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.75 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $6.00 $3.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $6.00 $5.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $5.00 $6.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $6.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JetBlue Airways. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of JetBlue Airways compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for JetBlue Airways's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of JetBlue Airways's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on JetBlue Airways analyst ratings.

Get to Know JetBlue Airways Better

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America and Atlantic. Majority of revenue is generated from Domestic & Canada segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of JetBlue Airways

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining JetBlue Airways's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.97% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JetBlue Airways's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JetBlue Airways's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): JetBlue Airways's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: JetBlue Airways's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.23.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JBLU

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 MKM Partners Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for JBLU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.