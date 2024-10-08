Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring IQVIA Hldgs Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $272.91, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $242.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.01% from the previous average price target of $262.40.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive IQVIA Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $265.00 $270.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $256.00 $251.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Announces Outperform $275.00 - Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $288.00 $260.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $242.00 $266.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $270.00 Dan Brennan UBS Raises Buy $300.00 $295.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $292.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $230.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $275.00 $255.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $251.00 $235.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IQVIA Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of IQVIA Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IQVIA Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The research and development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The technology and analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.

IQVIA Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IQVIA Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.31% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: IQVIA Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IQVIA Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): IQVIA Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: IQVIA Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

