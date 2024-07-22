Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Intl Flavors & Fragrances Through Analyst Insights

Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $104.5, with a high estimate of $116.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. Observing a 11.35% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $93.85.

A clear picture of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $116.00 $108.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $100.00 $95.00 Lisa De Neve Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $100.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $116.00 - Lisa De Neve Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $100.00 $100.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Raises Neutral $99.00 $87.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $108.00 $100.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $82.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $75.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $95.00 $87.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $98.00 $91.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intl Flavors & Fragrances's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. The company sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Intl Flavors & Fragrances's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Intl Flavors & Fragrances adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

