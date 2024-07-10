Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Immunocore Hldgs Through Analyst Insights

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Immunocore Hldgs (NASDAQ:IMCR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $85.46, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. Highlighting a 0.84% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $86.18.

The standing of Immunocore Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $66.00 $70.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00 Bill Maughan Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $67.00 $63.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 - Jonathan Chang Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $74.00 - Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00

Get to Know Immunocore Hldgs Better

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Financial Insights: Immunocore Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Immunocore Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.99% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -34.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunocore Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunocore Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Immunocore Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.31. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

