Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Huntington Bancshares Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $16.38, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $13.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.85% increase from the previous average price target of $15.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Huntington Bancshares among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $17.00 $17.50 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $15.00 $15.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $13.50 $11.50

Delving into Huntington Bancshares's Background

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank operates in two business segments: Consumer & Regional Banking and Commercial Banking. The bank derives the maximum of its revenue from the Consumer & Business Banking segment. The other segment of the bank consists of Treasury and others. The bank also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, investment management, trust, brokerage, capital market services, and other services.

A Deep Dive into Huntington Bancshares's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Huntington Bancshares's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

