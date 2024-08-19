Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Humana Through Analyst Insights

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Humana (NYSE:HUM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Humana, revealing an average target of $381.1, a high estimate of $407.00, and a low estimate of $349.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.52% increase from the previous average price target of $368.14.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Humana is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $395.00 $395.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $349.00 $341.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $400.00 $370.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $407.00 $396.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $360.00 $360.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $400.00 $355.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $392.00 - Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $374.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $360.00 $360.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $374.00 -

All You Need to Know About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Understanding the Numbers: Humana's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Humana's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Humana's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Humana's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Humana faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

