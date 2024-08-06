Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Hub Group Through Analyst Insights

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hub Group, revealing an average target of $45.62, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Observing a 0.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $45.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hub Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $43.00 $45.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $51.00 $43.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $42.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Lowers Hold $43.00 $50.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $43.00 $44.00 Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $44.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hub Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hub Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hub Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Hub Group

Hub Group ranks among the largest providers of rail intermodal service. Roughly 60% of revenue comes from Hub's intermodal and transportation solutions division. ITS includes its flagship intermodal operations, which use the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers, as well as its dedicated truckload shipping unit. Hub's logistics segment includes its asset light truck brokerage operations, along with its outsourced transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, and heavy-goods final mile delivery offerings. Hub is somewhat acquisitive in that it often makes tuck-in acquisitions which expand its brokerage, last-mile, and dedicated offerings.

Breaking Down Hub Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hub Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hub Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hub Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hub Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hub Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

